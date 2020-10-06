Scientists Discover Way For Adult Skin To Repair Itself Like Newborns Pixabay

Scientists believe they’ve found a way for adult skin to repair itself like a newborn baby, and spoiler alert, it’s not that really expensive anti-ageing cream.

Researchers from Washington State University discovered a newly identified genetic factor that could have a massive effect on preventing the anti-ageing process, as well as treatments for skin wounds.

Advert

Given that the skincare industry is a multi-million-pound global business, from sun screen protection to anti-wrinkle agents, this discovery could have a huge impact on the way in which we treat our skin.

Scientists Discover Way For Adult Skin To Repair Itself Like Newborns Pexels

‘We were able to take the innate ability of young, neonatal skin to regenerate and transfer that ability to old skin. We have shown in principle that this kind of regeneration is possible,’ said Ryan Driskell, an assistant professor in WSU’s School of Molecular Biosciences, as Sci Tech Daily reports.

In September last year, the university group managed to identify something within the skin of baby mice, which controls how hair follicles are formed during their first week after birth. This molecular switch appears to be mostly turned off after the skin forms in adult tissue.

Advert

When they activated the switch in the cells of adult mice, it allowed their skin to heal from wounds without leaving a scar behind. They even managed to grow fur back on these areas, which is a huge break through when we consider that adult humans are unable to grow hair over their scars.

Scientists Discover Way For Adult Skin To Repair Itself Like Newborns Pexels

Other organisms, such as salamanders, are known for their ability to regenerate, as they can regrow full limbs and totally regenerate their skin. However, this latest study has revealed that the answers are more likely to be found within our own early development.

Driskell explained:

Advert

We can still look to other organisms for inspiration, but we can also learn about regeneration by looking at ourselves. We do generate new tissue, once in our life, as we are growing.

Driskell and his team’s research was inspired by Dr Michael Longaker from Stanford University, who found that babies who were born in emergency life-saving surgery were not left with scars from the treatment, suggesting it had been able to heal itself.

The research has a long way to go before it can ever be applied to humans, but this is a huge step in the right direction of learning how to repair skin.