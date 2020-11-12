unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Scientists Have Come Up With A Way To Reverse Alcohol Poisoning

by : Hannah Smith on : 12 Nov 2020 12:19
Scientists Have Come Up With A With To Reverse Alcohol PoisoningScientists Have Come Up With A With To Reverse Alcohol PoisoningPA Images

If you’ve ever found yourself chugging gallons of water or slamming espresso to try and sober up quickly, you might be relieved to hear that there’s a better way.

Scientists have revealed that severe alcohol intoxication can actually be reversed by hard breathing. It’s even simpler than they thought – so simple in fact, that they’re annoyed they didn’t think of it sooner.

Advert

In a study published by Scientific Reports, a team of researchers have presented a proof-of-concept model that demonstrates hyperventilating can actually expel alcohol from our bodies three times faster than the liver.

PA Images

Normally, 90% of alcohol is cleared by the liver. Up until now, doctors have found no other natural way to speed up or increase the rate at which we can sober up naturally, hence why alcohol poisoning can be so dangerous for patients.

Breathing deeply is known to help a whole number of problems – who hasn’t been told to take a deep breath at least once in their life – but this is the first time it has been scientifically proven that breathing can increase the rate at which alcohol passes out of our bloodstream.

Advert

The problem is, most of us can’t breathe that hard for that long before we get light-headed or pass out. To solve that issue, the team behind the study have created a small device that allows the patient to hyperventilate out excess alcohol, while feeding the patient enough carbon dioxide to maintain normal blood oxygen levels.

Klostranec, J.M., Vucevic, D., Crawley, A.P. et al. Accelerated ethanol elimination via the lungs. Sci Rep

Dr Joseph Fisher, who led the study, said:

[This is a] very basic, low-tech device that could be made anywhere in the world: no electronics, no computers or filters are required.

It’s almost inexplicable why we didn’t try this decades ago.

Advert

Now they just need a scientific cure for hangovers.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Norway Bans Hate Speech Against Trans And Bisexual People
News

Norway Bans Hate Speech Against Trans And Bisexual People

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Microsoft Asks People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs
Gaming

Microsoft Asks People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs

Topics: Science, Alcohol, drinking, Now

Credits

Scientifc Reports

  1. Scientifc Reports

    Accelerated ethanol elimination via the lungs

 