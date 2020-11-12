Scientists Have Come Up With A With To Reverse Alcohol Poisoning PA Images

If you’ve ever found yourself chugging gallons of water or slamming espresso to try and sober up quickly, you might be relieved to hear that there’s a better way.

Scientists have revealed that severe alcohol intoxication can actually be reversed by hard breathing. It’s even simpler than they thought – so simple in fact, that they’re annoyed they didn’t think of it sooner.

In a study published by Scientific Reports, a team of researchers have presented a proof-of-concept model that demonstrates hyperventilating can actually expel alcohol from our bodies three times faster than the liver.

Normally, 90% of alcohol is cleared by the liver. Up until now, doctors have found no other natural way to speed up or increase the rate at which we can sober up naturally, hence why alcohol poisoning can be so dangerous for patients.

Breathing deeply is known to help a whole number of problems – who hasn’t been told to take a deep breath at least once in their life – but this is the first time it has been scientifically proven that breathing can increase the rate at which alcohol passes out of our bloodstream.

The problem is, most of us can’t breathe that hard for that long before we get light-headed or pass out. To solve that issue, the team behind the study have created a small device that allows the patient to hyperventilate out excess alcohol, while feeding the patient enough carbon dioxide to maintain normal blood oxygen levels.

Dr Joseph Fisher, who led the study, said:

[This is a] very basic, low-tech device that could be made anywhere in the world: no electronics, no computers or filters are required. It’s almost inexplicable why we didn’t try this decades ago.

Now they just need a scientific cure for hangovers.