Seven New Species Of Stunning And Stylish Peacock Spiders Discovered In Australia

I ventured all the way to Kalbarri to find [Maratus constellatus] which is about a seven-hour drive north of Perth. The patterns on the abdomen to me just look so much like Starry Night by van Gogh, hence the name constellatus which means starry in Latin.

A few of the spiders in this paper were named after the people who had discovered them. A lot of the species are actually discovered by citizen scientists who’d documented the locality data and taken photos of the spiders and sent images to me.

Considering how many peacock spider species have been discovered in the past few years, I certainly think that there are more out there to be found.