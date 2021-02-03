Sir David Attenborough Says Anti-Vaxxers Are The ‘Ignorant’ Minority
Sir David Attenborough is usually busy documenting the natural world, but the broadcaster has taken the time to discuss anti-vaxxers and the messages they spread.
Last night, Sir David appeared on Channel 4 to discuss the Dasgupta Review. The review looks at the connection between economics and the environment, and Attenborough wrote a forward about the importance of placing biodiversity at the centre of economics.
Over the course of the interview, Sir David also discussed the challenge of standing up to anti-vaxxers in a pandemic that has impacted hundreds of thousands of people.
Check out a snippet of Sir David’s thoughts below:
During the programme, Jon Snow expressed that the pandemic was unlike anything they had seen in their lifetime, while Sir David was quick to point out the continued threat of viruses because of damaged eco-systems.
He said:
Pandemics are not new as you point out, I mean there was the Black Death, there have been pestilences and what has happened now, apart from everything else, is the ease one pandemic can overcome the entire world, it can travel everywhere because we can.
Snow went on to ask Sir David about how he would approach anti-vaxxers and those who are fearful of being protected from the virus.
Sir David replied:
It is an ignorance of medical fact and if you don’t understand it, it’s very easy to mistrust it.
After all, you’re dealing with something precious with your own body, your own life, and you wish to protect that. Quite right too.
The broadcaster also warned of the dangers of spreading misinformation about vaccines:
And if you don’t understand what a vaccination actually does and to some degree how it does it then you say ‘keep off me’.
If there are people who say that and then get the upper hand in trying to persuade people and frightening people who don’t understand then you’re in a serious situation.
Despite the warnings from Sir David, many responses to the clip have continued to question the side effects of the coronavirus vaccines that are currently being rolled out. In many ways, this highlights his point and draws attention to a need for greater education in the area.
It appears that there is still a number of people who are following the ‘keep off me’ instinct, but given the death toll from coronavirus surpassing 100,000 in the UK, many will welcome the vaccines being widely distributed.
