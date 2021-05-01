unilad
Solar Storm Travelling At 1,800,000km/h To Hit Earth Tomorrow

by : Emily Brown on : 01 May 2021 15:51
Solar Storm Travelling At 1.8 Million Km-Per-Hour To Hit Earth TomorrowESA/PA Images

A solar storm travelling at 1.8 million km/h is due to hit Earth this weekend, potentially impacting our satellite technology.

Categorised as a G1 class storm, the impacts are expected to be minor but could include power grid fluctuations, impact on satellite operations, and even impacts on migratory animals when it hits tomorrow, May 2.

It comes as a hole in the equatorial region of the sun’s atmosphere has appeared, researchers have said, which is emitting solar particles directly towards Earth at a speed of 500km/s, or 1,800,000km/h.

Writing about the upcoming event on his site Space Weather, per the Daily Express, astronomer Tony Phillips explained: ‘Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on May 2 when a stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field.’

Phillips continued: ‘The gaseous material is flowing faster than 500km/s from an equatorial hole in the sun’s atmosphere.’

SunPixabay

NASA explains that solar storms themselves can last from anywhere between a few minutes to several hours, though the affects of geomagnetic storms can linger in the Earth’s magnetosphere and atmosphere for days to weeks.

Solar flares that hit Earth are mostly harmless, but the sun is capable of releasing flares that are so powerful they could cripple Earth’s technology. In 1989, for example, a solar storm caused an electrical power blackout in the entire province of Quebec, Canada.

While Sunday’s storm isn’t expected to have any major impacts, some experts believe a more significant solar storm is a matter of ‘when not if’.

