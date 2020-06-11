South Carolina Woman Discovers Massive Ancient Megalodon Shark Tooth In Sand

Jessica Rose-Standafer Owens/Facebook

A woman in South Carolina was almost brought to tears when she found a huge ancient megalodon shark tooth while exploring a river bank near Charleston with her husband.

Jessica Rose-Standafer Owens was walking along the Stono River hunting for teeth with her husband, Simon Chandley Owens, when she made the discovery last month.

After initially spotting a large chunk of something grey sticking out of the sand, Jessica knew instantly it was a larger-than-average tooth and immediately got to work uncovering it.

In the video posted to Facebook, Jessica can be heard gasping as she brushes away bits of gravel to unveil the massive tooth, which was covered in dirt. ‘I’m literally about to cry,’ she said as she held it up to the camera.

‘I became excited and asked my husband to come down and to grab the phone (to record),’ she told McClatchy News. ‘Because who would believe we found one that close to the surface? I always hear of people finding them by digging and/or diving.’

The tooth, which Jessica says is between three and five million years old, reportedly measures 5.75 inches and weighs 15.9 ounces. ‘We were shocked,’ she said. ‘The tooth is just incredible.’

Megalodon, meaning ‘big tooth’, is an extinct species of shark and is considered one of the largest predators to have ever lived. The earliest megalodon fossils date back to 20 million years ago, with the species becoming extinct 3.6 million years ago.

Otodus megalodon was not only the biggest shark in the world but one of the largest fish ever to exist, with estimates suggesting it grew to between 15 and 18 metres in length – three times longer than the largest recorded great white shark. I guess that explains the size of the tooth, then.

The shark’s teeth can tell us a lot about these massive animals, such as what they ate, with the teeth sometimes reaching 18 centimetres long. The unofficial record for a megalodon tooth found in South Carolina is 6.5 inches, which sold at auction in December for $2,600.

I bet Jessica could get a decent amount of money for that tooth if she decided to auction it off. For now though, she seems content keeping it in her home, saying: ‘It’s mind boggling that we now have a fossil on our mantel that is three to five million years old. Just wild.’

