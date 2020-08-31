SpaceX Just Successfully Launched Its First Polar Orbit Mission SpaceX

SpaceX has made history once more, this time launching its first ever polar orbit mission from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

From launching the first manned space flight from US soil in almost a decade three months ago to pulling off the first splashdown return from space in 45 years earlier this month, there’s no denying the aerospace company has made its mark this year.

And now, led by CEO Elon Musk, SpaceX is only adding to its achievements, launching the first south-bound rocket from Florida in decades.

Yesterday, at 7.18pm ET, rather than heading eastward after liftoff as most Florida missions do, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket headed south, flying over Florida’s southeast coast and heading over Cuba.

Why? Because the Falcon 9 was headed towards a polar orbit, a path that runs mostly north-to-south over the Earth’s poles – the first time this has happened from Florida since 1969.

Despite a day of poor weather conditions, with persistent lightning and rain showers threatening to cancel the launch altogether, the Falcon 9 was able to launch in the evening with Argentina’s SAOCOM 1B radar remote sensing satellite.

The rocket then successfully placed the Argentine radar observation satellite into orbit over the Earth’s poles around 380 miles above Earth.

Up until yesterday, August 30, most polar launches in the US took place from the southern coast of California, allowing rockets to fly over open ocean when they head southward and not over populated land.

However, four years ago the Air Force began considering bringing launches to Florida after the US’s main California launch site for all polar launches, the Vandenberg Air Force Base, was damaged in wild fires.

Currently though, only SpaceX can fly the unique path from Florida because of the way the Falcon 9 rockets are designed, with the rocket having an automatic flight safety system – meaning they can self-destruct on their own, without input from the ground, if something goes wrong.

This is vital for such a flight over populated land, as any deviation from flight must be handled swiftly to keep people on the ground safe.

Brigadier General Douglas Schiess, commander of the 45th Space Wing, claimed neither Miami nor Cuba are in any danger during these types of missions – despite the rockets flying overhead.

‘It will overfly Cuba, but it’ll be at an altitude that we’re safe, just like when we’re going north,’ he said during a press conference, as per The Verge. ‘As we get up into the northern part of North America, we start to overfly some islands as well, but we’re at a safer altitude at that point.’

Schiess continued:

I know that we’re meeting all the safety requirements now, and it really comes down to being at the right altitude [and] speed at that time — to make sure that any debris that were to fall would be small enough, or not even impact any land, which makes this ability to launch that from a safe perspective.

SpaceX had aimed to launch two Falcon 9 rockets from Cape Canaveral on Sunday – something that hasn’t been done since 1966 – but preparations for the second flight fell through due to poor weather.

That rocket, which is loaded with 60 further Starlink broadband satellites, is now expected to take off just before 9.30am EDT on Tuesday, September 1, at the Kennedy Space Center.