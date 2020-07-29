Spectacular Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower To Peak In UK Tonight

Your naked eye is the best instrument to use to see meteors – don’t use binoculars or a telescope as these have narrow fields of view. Once you’ve located Delta Aquarii on the sky, look away from the radiant point – if you look in the direction of the radiant you will only see short meteors.

Meteors will appear longer the further away from the radiant you look, so aim your gaze about 45 degrees away from Delta Aquarii.