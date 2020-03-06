unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

‘Spectacularly Bright’ Supermoon Will Light Up Night Sky On Monday

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Mar 2020 18:55
SupermoonSupermoonPA

March’s supermoon is here, marking the very last full moon of winter. This will be the largest and fullest moon of the year so far, and will be ‘spectacularly bright’.

Advert

Known as the Worm Moon, this big, beautiful moon will appear full from March 8, before reaching its peak at approximately 1:48pm EDT on Monday, March 9.

SupermoonSupermoonPA

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this will also be the very first of three supermoons expected in 2020, with the other two arriving in April and May.

A supermoon is when the full moon is at its closest point to to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as ‘perigree’.

Advert

While at perigee, the full moon will appear slightly brighter and approximately 7% bigger than your average full Moon. However, the differences between a regular full moon and a supermoon can sometimes be difficult to perceive.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac:

The most common name for March’s full Moon is the Full Worm Moon. At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring.

Roots start to push their way up through the soil, and the Earth experiences a re-birth as it awakens from its winter slumber.

Alternative names for the Worm Moon include the Lenten Moon, Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon and Sugar Moon.

SupermoonSupermoonPA

According to NASA, the moon got its most widely used name from native tribes living in the northern and eastern parts of the US.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Science, March, Night Sky, Supermoon, Worm Moon

Credits

Old Farmer's Almanac

  1. Old Farmer's Almanac

    FULL MOON FOR MARCH 2020

 