‘Spectacularly Bright’ Supermoon Will Light Up Night Sky On Monday
March’s supermoon is here, marking the very last full moon of winter. This will be the largest and fullest moon of the year so far, and will be ‘spectacularly bright’.
Known as the Worm Moon, this big, beautiful moon will appear full from March 8, before reaching its peak at approximately 1:48pm EDT on Monday, March 9.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this will also be the very first of three supermoons expected in 2020, with the other two arriving in April and May.
A supermoon is when the full moon is at its closest point to to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as ‘perigree’.
While at perigee, the full moon will appear slightly brighter and approximately 7% bigger than your average full Moon. However, the differences between a regular full moon and a supermoon can sometimes be difficult to perceive.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac:
The most common name for March’s full Moon is the Full Worm Moon. At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring.
Roots start to push their way up through the soil, and the Earth experiences a re-birth as it awakens from its winter slumber.
Alternative names for the Worm Moon include the Lenten Moon, Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon and Sugar Moon.
According to NASA, the moon got its most widely used name from native tribes living in the northern and eastern parts of the US.
CreditsOld Farmer's Almanac
