Spinosaurus Makes History As First Known Swimming Dinosaur

This discovery really opens our eyes to this whole new world of possibilities for dinosaurs. It doesn’t just add to an existing narrative, it starts a whole new narrative and drastically changes things in terms of what we know dinosaurs could actually do.

There’s nothing like this animal in over 220 million years of dinosaur evolution, which is pretty remarkable. This discovery is the nail in the coffin for the idea that non-avian dinosaurs never invaded the aquatic realm.

This dinosaur was actively pursuing prey in the water column, not just standing in shallow waters waiting for fish to swim by. It probably spent most of its life in the water.