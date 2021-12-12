Stunning Celestial Display Of Shooting Stars To Light Up UK Skies This Week

Alamy

The annual Geminid meteor shower is set to appear in skies over the UK this week, in one of the best chances to see shooting stars of the year.

Visible on clear nights each December, the Geminids are one of the most popular and easily accessible meteors for amateur stargazers, with the shower known for its displays of bright, fast and multi-coloured fireballs.

Red, green, blue and yellow meteors can be seen among stars thanks to traces of different elements in the rocky debris. At its peak, the Geminid meteor show can produce 100 fireballs per hour, though most people will not see as many as a result of light pollution caused by towns and cities.

‘Rich in green-coloured fireballs, the Geminids are the only shower I will brave cold December nights to see,’ NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office lead Bill Cooke said of the display, per Sky News.

Unlike most meteor showers, which typically originate from comets, the Geminid shower is believed to be a trail of debris left behind from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which last passed the Earth in 2017.

For those interested in catching the shower, NASA advises that while stargazers can view the meteors without binoculars or a telescope, to get the best view they should look away from brighter parts of the sky.

And for anyone unwilling to brave the frosty December temperatures, the shower is also set to be streamed live by NASA when it peaks tomorrow night, Monday, December 13.