Stunning Strawberry Moon Will Be Visible In The UK Tonight

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Jun 2020 12:41
You’ve heard of a full moon, a half moon and total eclipse, but now it’s time to get ready for a Strawberry Moon!

No, this isn’t the advert for strawberry-flavoured Jaffa Cakes, though I appreciate anyone who gets the reference.

This month’s full moon is set to appear today, June 5, just a few minutes before entering a penumbral lunar eclipse, which occurs when the moon enters the outer portion of the Earth’s shadow.

Full moonFull moonPixabay

Though its name suggests the moon will transform into a lovely, red strawberry rather than its usual wheel of cheese, unfortunately the sight might not be as dramatic as you might expect.

The name actually comes from Native American tribes, who gave a nickname to each full moon in order to keep track of the seasons and lunar months. June’s full moon gets its name because the fruit picking season typically began around the time of its appearance.

StrawberryStrawberryPixabay

NASA explains:

The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published Indian names for the full moons in the 1930s.

According to this almanac, the full moon in June or the last full Moon of spring is known as the Strawberry Moon, a name universal to just about every Algonquin tribe.

The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America.

The Strawberry Moon will be visible at around 8.12pm BST on Friday evening (June 5). According to the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London, as per the Chester Standard, the Strawberry Moon will last for up to three to four days.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will make the surface of the moon appear slightly darker during its maximum phase, and will be visible for observers in Europe, eastern Africa, the Middle East, southern Asia and Australia, as well as New York City, though the moon will be below the horizon in North America and much of South America.

Those on the eastern coast of South America, western Africa and Europe will see the eclipse at moonrise, while observers in Japan and New Zealand will see it at moonset. The penumbral lunar eclipse will last around three hours and 18 minutes.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

