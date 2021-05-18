‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse Graces The Sky Next Week
A lunar eclipse of the so-called Super Flower Blood Moon will grace our skies next week, in what’s said to be the only total lunar eclipse of the year.
The cosmic phenomenon will be visible on Wednesday, May 26, as well as on the 25th and 27th for some people, depending where they are in the world.
The most recent supermoon took place on April 27 and lit up the skies a bright shade of pink, making for some glorious photographs.
As to what makes these moons so ‘super’, the moon is given this title when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, therefore making it appear bigger and brighter – when it’s not eclipsed, of course.
It’s thanks to the upcoming lunar eclipse that the moon will also be a Blood Moon. Blood Moons occur when the Earth’s moon is in a total lunar eclipse – when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun, as NASA explains. Due to this, our usually bright, white moon ends up in Earth’s shadow, leaving only a red ring of light in the sky. It’s the red glow that helped coined the term ‘Blood Moon’.
Detailing next week’s events, NASA explained:
May 26 brings a total lunar eclipse. Over several hours, the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in colour. The red colour comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time.
Because of the reddish colour, a lunar eclipse is often called a “blood moon.” Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect. (And keep in mind there have been a couple of prominent volcanic eruptions recently.)
While it’s advised to never look directly at a solar eclipse, NASA says it’s safe for you to look at a lunar eclipse.
If that wasn’t enough to scratch your star-gazing itch, the moon will be a Flower Moon as well. This is slightly less exciting, however, as this just means that it’s a moon that occurs during spring time (when flowers often start to bloom).
So when is best to spot the eclipse, I hear you ask? Well, while the eclipse will take place at the same time no matter where you live, the best viewing depends on what time zone you’re in. The moon will be in Earth’s shadow for ‘several hours’, so hopefully that means everyone will get the chance to view the special moment.
The eclipse starts at 4.47am EDT (08.47am GMT) May 26. Best places for viewing are said to be western parts of the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, and Eastern Asia, Space.com reports.
