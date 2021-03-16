‘Super Worm Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky In Rare Celestial Show Next Week

PA Images

I think it’s fair to say that for most of us, there’s not an awful lot going on down here on Earth.

So, you could say it’s pretty good timing for a good old lunar event to keep us entertained.

Next week, us mere Earthlings will be able to see the incredibly rare full Worm Moon, Sap Moon and Lenten Moon all on Sunday March 28.

In case you’re wondering what on Earth I’m going on about, a Worm Moon signifies the last moon of the first quarter of the year, as we transition from winter into spring. Its name comes from the fact that the ground begins to soften in spring, allowing worms to make their way out of the soil.

But, this year we can expect to see something extra special, as the Worm Moon is also a supermoon, which only takes place when the moon is at its closest to Earth.

In some areas, the Worm Moon is also called the Sap Moon, as it marks the time of year when sap begins to flow from maple trees. Meanwhile, the Lenten Moon refers to the last full moon of winter.

People in Britain should be able to see the moon in all its glory at around 7.48pm on the evening of March 28, but if you want to make sure you see it clearly, you should head to an area of low light pollution, such as a garden, according to Country Living.