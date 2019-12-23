Teacher Gives Anatomy Lesson In Full-Body Suit That Maps Entire Human Body In Extreme Detail

mikemoratinos/Twitter

Figuring out whereabouts all your various inner body parts are is kind of a tricky task, and even as an adult I would probably struggle to point you towards my kidneys.

But when you have a fantastically imaginative teacher like Verónica Duque, facts and figures can slide into place far more easily. And with a great deal more fun along the way.

Having taught for 15 years, the 43-year-old teacher has now gone viral after her husband Michael tweeted some pics of her rocking a full bodysuit mapping the human body.

Having spotted the swimsuit online, third grade teacher Verónica knew it would be an engaging way to get her pupils visualising the messy yet fascinating inner workings of the human body. And the kids loved it.

With an adorable display of admiration for his wife’s creativity, Michael – who lives in the north of Spain – tweeted:

Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a woman. Today he explained the human body to his students in a very original way. And the kids freaking out. Great Veronica !!!

The original tweet has since been liked over 65,000 times, with many people applauding Verónica’s sense of ingenuity.

One person cheered, ‘More teachers with that desire to teach are needed’, while another declared that she had demonstrated ‘total dedication to the profession’.

Speaking with Bored Panda, multi-talented Verónica – who teaches natural and social science, art, English and Spanish – revealed she strives to find new ways to make lessons more interesting:

I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up. Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth it giving it a try.

And this sense of innovation isn’t just a one off. The gifted teacher looks to bring a sense of wonder and imagination to many of her lessons:

I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons. I’m also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say. I’d like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants. We’re certainly not.

Teachers truly are everyday superheroes who just don’t get celebrated enough. Any other twentysomethings out there kind of want to sit through one of Verónica’s next level lessons?

