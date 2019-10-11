Terminally Ill Scientist Undergoes Final Surgery To Become World’s First Full Cyborg

@DrScottMorgan/Twitter

A terminally ill scientist is set to become the world’s first ‘full cyborg’; having just undergone the final medical procedure required to become – in his words – ‘Peter 2.0’.

After being diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago, Dr Peter Scott-Morgan opted to rail against his condition using his scientific prowess; challenging the very notion of what it means to be human.

Dr Scott-Morgan, 61, has fought courageously against the limits of this devastating muscle wasting disease; gradually replacing his organic bodily functions with incredible instruments of technology.

WONDERFUL DAY with some key members of #TheScottMorganFoundation: Intel (same team as worked with Stephen Hawking) and Fjord/Accenture (preparing User Interface); meeting up with other teams on 3rd at DXC Innovation Centre for final prep before my Laryngectomy IN 10 DAYS’ TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/E8ZLV3i9Bd — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) September 30, 2019

The revered robotocist, from Devon has turned his pioneering work on his own body; using the sort of tech which wouldn’t look out of place in a movie set in the outer reaches of space.

Dr Scott-Morgan has already developed an amazingly realistic avatar of his own face before any muscle loss; preserving his expressions and facial reactions.

The pioneering scientist has also looked into eye-tracking technology which could him to use multiple computers using just his eyes; allowing his to potentially control his electronic bed with just a look.

This week, Dr Scott-Morgan has undergone the final procedure on his journey to become a ‘full cyborg’, announcing his milestone news via Twitter:

THIS IS MY LAST POST as Peter 1.0. Tomorrow I trade my voice for potentially decades of life as we complete the final medical procedure for my transition to Full Cyborg, the month I was told statistically I would be dead. I’m not dying, I’m transforming! Oh, how I LOVE Science!!! pic.twitter.com/xCO17ph0lp — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) October 9, 2019

Dr Scott-Morgan has undergone a laryngectomy; giving up his physical voice to avoid the risk of saliva potentially getting into his lungs.

Most people would be frightened at the prospect of losing their voice, even if such surgery was necessary. However, Dr Scott-Morgan has been well-prepared for this eventuality.

As revealed in a Twitter post back in January, Dr Scott-Morgan has already ‘banked’ his voice using an advanced – and personality infused – vocal synthesiser:

VOICE BANKING – BUT NOT AS YOU KNOW IT! I’m spending 30 hours in this recording studio to research how to add not just Expressiveness to my existing synthesised voice so I don’t sound robotic, but ALSO add some Personality. Really? Really. Really?? Yes, REALLY! See what I mean?!?

HUGELY EXCITED TO PRE-ANNOUNCE the launch on 14th August of Francis’ and my charitable Foundation. We’ve an amazing Board and tremendous corporate support to change what it means to have Extreme Disability – researching cutting-edge Collaborative-AI that lets EACH OF US THRIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/gd5loxgxZw — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) July 31, 2019

Going forward, Dr Scott-Morgan hopes this advanced technology will help others with mobility issues, and continues to develop, create and spread awareness through the Scott-Morgan Foundation.

Dr Peter Scott-Morgan’s will be told through a Channel 4 documentary, which will air in 2020.

