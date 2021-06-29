The Arctic Circle Reached 48°C On The First Day Of Summer

PA Images/EU, Copernicus Sentinel-3

Temperatures in the Arctic Circle reached 48°C (118.4°F) during the longest day of the year last week, as scientists warn the region is only set to get hotter this summer.

The ground temperature was recorded in Russia’s Arctic Siberia, exactly one year to the day after the region broke the record for the hottest air temperature recorded in the Arctic Circle.

EU Copernicus

On June 20, 2020, an average air temperature of 38°C was detected by monitoring stations in the region. Air temperatures this year were still some way off that peak, at 30°C, however scientists said the toasty ground temperature was still a sign the Arctic was likely set for a long hot summer.

The temperatures were clocked by satellites operating as part of the EU’s Copernicus programme. In a press release, the programme said Siberia, and the Republic of Sakha in particular, were experiencing a ‘persistent heatwave’, and noted the peak temperature of 31.9°C recorded in the region was the highest temperature recorded before the summer solstice since 1936.

PA Images

Rising temperatures in the Arctic are believed to be the result of melting sea ice caused by global warming. The region is heating up at a faster rate than anywhere else in the world, according to LiveScience.

The Arctic Circle has already been experiencing unusually high temperatures this year after a series of ‘zombie fires’ sprang up in the region – a phenomenon so named because the fires are understood to stem from wildfires that initially ignited last year, but were never fully extinguished.