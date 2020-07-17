The Moon Is Actually 85 Million Years Younger Than We Thought, Study Finds

Four-and-a-half billion years ago, the Solar System was still a rather chaotic place. Earth was still growing to its present size, collecting matter in the form of what are referred to as ‘planetesimals’. These had previously formed in the disc of dust and gas orbiting the early Sun. The young Earth consolidated, becoming ever hotter inside.

Increasingly large parts of the rocky mantle melted and formed a magma ocean. It is at this time that Earth gained the natural satellite that continues to orbit around it to this day. A massive cosmic collision between Earth and a protoplanet resulted in rock being ejected from the young Earth. Eventually, this debris agglomerated to form a new planetary body – the Moon.