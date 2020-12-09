The Northern Lights Will Be Visible In Parts Of The UK Tonight
The Northern Lights are one of the most breathtaking natural phenomena, and keen watchers of the night sky may be able to see the celestial sight in the coming evenings.
Aurora Borealis is usually only visible at the most northern points of the UK, but in the coming days more people may be able to see the event.
This is because the sun has released its biggest solar flare in three years and the resulting coronal mass ejection (CME) could lead to the Northern Lights being seen in more locations than normal. However, seeing the lights is still dependent on other factors.
To see the lights you will need to have a clear night sky and a lack of light pollution in a low altitude area. On top of this, you may need to keep an eye out for a couple of days, as the phenomenon is set to be seen between December 9 and 11.
The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a statement about the upcoming event:
As CME effects continue, activity is likely to increase, especially if the magnetic field carried with the CME connects well with Earth’s magnetosphere.
Therefore, the potential for strong storm levels exists and a G3 (Strong) Watch is in effect for December 10th. CME-related disturbances are forecast to continue into 11 December, likely resulting in G2 (Moderate) storm levels – and another Watch has been issued accordingly.
They added: ‘While SWPC forecasters are fairly confident in CME arrival at Earth, timing and geomagnetic storm intensity are less certain. Continue to monitor our SWPC webpage for the latest conditions and forecast.’
While there is a chance that the event may take place next week, many will hope that the sky stays clear this evening and they manage to get a rare British sighting of the Northern Lights.
CreditsSPACE WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER
