The Only Total Solar Eclipse Of 2020 Is Happening Tonight

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Dec 2020 17:28
NASA

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 is happening tonight, offering stargazers in South America what NASA regards as ‘one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights’.

This path of totality – where the Moon completely covers the Sun, revealing the Sun’s tenuous atmosphere, or ‘corona’ – will reportedly stretch from Saavedra, Chile to Salina del Eje, Argentina.

Those looking to the skies outside of this path in Southern Chile and Argentina will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, whereby the Moon partially covers the Sun’s disk.

NASA

The average width of the path of totality is 56 miles (90 km), according to NASA, with those located at the centerline having around two minutes, 10 seconds of totality, before you take into account weather conditions.

This year, the solar eclipse will coincide with the mesmerising Geminids meteor shower, known to be among the biggest, most impressive showers of the stargazer’s calendar.

It’s expected that the Geminids will be more beautiful than ever this time, with the shower’s peak coinciding with a nearly new Moon.

NASA

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon casts a shadow over Earth, causing sunlight to be either partially or fully blocked-out in certain places.

Those living in South America won’t see another solar eclipse after tonight until December 4, 2021. The next solar eclipse visible in the US will take place April 8, 2024.

For amateur atronomers living far away from the path, you can still get a glimpse of the spectacular event through NASA’s livestream.

Julia Banim

