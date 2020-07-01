The Universe’s ‘Hungriest’ Black Hole Is 34 Billion Times Bigger Than The Sun
The ‘hungriest’ black hole in the universe is 34 billion times the mass of our sun. It’s like they say: ‘Eat big to get big.’
Black holes – regions of space with such intense fields of gravity that nothing can escape their pull – are one of space’s most frequently discussed, terrifying mysteries. Fortunately, our closest black hole is around 35,000 light-years away, and it’s rather small.
However, out there in the cosmos, there’s an absolute unit. Say hello to J2157, the greediest black hole in the universe that’s been perplexing researchers with its humongous size.
Australian National University’s (ANU) lead author Dr Christopher Onken explained the black hole gorges on the equivalent of the entirety of our sun everyday.
Onken said: ‘The black hole’s mass is also about 8,000 times bigger than the black hole in the centre of the Milky Way. If the Milky Way’s black hole wanted to grow that fat, it would have to swallow two thirds of all the stars in our galaxy.’
According to research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, J2157 is measured at 34 billion solar masses, as well as being the most luminous quasar in the known universe.
Onken said:
How much black holes can swallow depends on how much mass they already have. So, for this one to be devouring matter at such a high rate, we thought it could become a new record holder. And now we know.
We’re seeing it at a time when the universe was only 1.2 billion years old, less than 10% of its current age. It’s the biggest black hole that’s been weighed in this early period of the universe.
In collaboration with the University of Arizona, researchers used the European Southern Obsevatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope in Chile – which is also being used to track down a missing star in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy – to accurately measure the black hole’s mass.
Dr Fuyan Bian, an ESO staff astronomer, said: ‘We knew we were onto a very massive black hole when we realised its fast growth rate.’
Onken added:
With such an enormous black hole, we’re also excited to see what we can learn about the galaxy in which it’s growing. Is this galaxy one of the behemoths of the early universe, or did the black hole just swallow up an extraordinary amount of its surroundings? We’ll have to keep digging to figure that out.
Fortunately, we don’t need to worry about being sucked into J2157 (or unfortunately, depending on how you feel about 2020).
