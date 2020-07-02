Today Is World UFO Day, Here’s Why People Are Celebrating

PA/X-Files

Today, July 2, extraterrestrial gazers will look to the skies for close encounters of the first kind. It’s World UFO Day, and they want to believe.

It all started with Kenneth Albert Arnold, an American aviator whose original UFO sightings near Mount Rainier, Washington, on June 24, 1947, gave birth to the ubiquitous terms ‘flying saucer’ and ‘flying disc’.

However, the worldwide infatuation with unidentified flying phenomena is rooted in Roswell, where an alleged US Army Air Force weather balloon crashed only a few weeks later. A flame was sparked that day; 73 years later, whether it be ‘Storm Area 51’ or the countless sightings every year, the inferno of ufologists is very much alive.

UFO Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record

Despite the decades-long theorising about UFOs – whether it be concerning secretive military projects or alien life, such as what’s speculated to be held in Nevada’s infamous Area 51 – the annual day of celebration is a relatively new event on the calendar.

It was first marked by researcher Haktan Akdogan back in 2001. Funnily enough, at one point there were two World UFO Days: one on June 24, tying back to Arnold’s sightings, and one on July 2.

Fortunately, the World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) eliminated the former, making July 2 the official date on which ‘most UFO researchers gathered to collectively show evidence they gathered to support theories of extraterrestrial life’.

Explaining why he celebrates World UFO Day, Jay Austin of UFOlogy.uk told UNILAD:

It’s an important day not only for the UFO community but to help raise awareness worldwide regarding the phenomenon, and to also encourage governments worldwide to take the subject more seriously. With hope that they will declassify what they know about the many sightings and encounters that have taken place throughout history.

Jay Austin Jay Austin/UFOlogy.uk

Check out a photo from one of Jay’s sightings – photographed in North Wales back in June 2016 – below:

UFO Jay Austin Jay Austin/UFOlogy.uk

UFOs became the centre of attention recently when the Pentagon officially released three declassified videos – uncovered by Blink-182 star and extraterrestrial enthusiast Tom DeLonge – showing US Navy pilots interacting with ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ to assure the public the footage was real.

pentagon releases ufo videos US Department of Defense

These clips – known as the Tic Tac, Gimbal and Go Fast footage – feature ‘trained observers with millions of dollars spent on training’. ‘These objects had no visible means of propulsion, no characteristics that we could identify as being conventional aircraft,’ Jay added.

There’s been several notable sightings over the years, such as the Rendlesham Forest incident in 1980 concerning several reports of unexplained lights, or the 1976 Tehran incident, in which two fighter jets were sent to investigate a bright light in the sky.

Here’s another snap from Jay’s sighting:

UFO Sighting Jay Austin Jay Austin/UFOlogy.uk

Jay himself has seen multiple UFOs, with his first sighting tracing back to the age of 14. ‘Over my grandmother’s house in Chester, which was corroborated by a friend who lived two streets behind my house, and I’ve had many since including daytime sightings over North Wales,’ he said.

As for what he’s actually seen in the sky, he added:

It’s hard to say – the object when I was 14 was a huge, silent triangle. I know people speculate about this being the highly top secret TR3-B. But my argument is, that if these are top secret military craft, why would you fly them over populated areas? And why aren’t we seeing the technology used in military operations?

DeLonge told UNILAD that he believes the US government is withholding information that would ‘change the world in 10 seconds’. Remember: the truth is out there.