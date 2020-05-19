Treatment For Baldness With ‘Enormous Potential’ Found By Scientists

Recent studies have shown that ADSCs promote hair growth in both men and women with alopecia.

However, no randomised, placebo-controlled trial in humans has explored the effects and safety of adipose-derived stem cell constituent extract (ADSC-CE) in AGA.

We aimed to assess the efficacy and tolerability of ADSC-CE in middle-aged patients with AGA in our study, hypothesising that it is an effective and safe treatment agent.