Unique Bright Yellow Turtle Spotted For Only The Second Time @deva_iitkgp/Twitter

A yellow Indian flap shell turtle has been rescued in West Bengal, India. Naturally, the internet’s reaction to this rare creature is to compare it to melted cheese.

The albino version of the rare Indian flap shell was rescued from a village pond in West Bengal, India. The appearance of the animal is very odd and striking when compared to the green that is associated with the animal and this is because it is bright yellow. There are already some theories as to why the turtle has this appearance.

In a series of tweets biologist, Sneha Dharwadka explained why the turtle may have its yellow appearance. They explained that the albino turtle may have a yellow colouring because of a genetic mutation or because of ‘congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment.’

The Indian flap shell turtle is typically found in South Asia and is between 9 to 14 inches, and bar the colour this albino turtle matches the species exactly. Somewhat surprisingly, this is not the first record of this kind of natural phenomenon. In fact, a similar turtle was found in 2016 in South Australia. It is unclear whether these kinds of genetic anomalies are increasing in frequency but it is evident that the yellow turtle is incredibly rare.

Upon hearing the news, many on the internet have responded with comical comparisons between the photo of the turtle and commonly seen items.

The rescued turtle is a stunning example of nature and the rarities that can be found, even if it does look slightly like melted cheese.