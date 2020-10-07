Urine Can Be Retooled To Compete With Chemical Fertilisers Shutterstock

A French start-up called Toopi Organics is on a mission to recycle urine and turn it into a natural, more effective fertiliser for farmers.

Following the completion of a €1 million funding round earlier this year, Michael Roes, co-founder of Toopi Organics, is now set to scale up his company’s operation with a new base of operation in Bordeaux.

The recycling of urine is nothing new, but Roes has realised the potential for it to become the next first-choice fertiliser for farmers across the globe.

Roes calls this realisation a ‘peevolution’, but it didn’t take-off easily. The main obstacle Roes had to face was harnessing the nutrients in urine so that it would be a viable fertiliser for plants.

Tobacco Plant Pixabay

In its raw form, urine only contains a fifth of the nitrogen of chemical fertiliser, and less than 5% each of the potassium and phosphorus.

Roes figured out that if he enriched the urine with select bacteria, he could increase a plant’s absorption of essential nutrients from urine to a level where it can compete with other types of fertiliser on the market.

Speaking to Wired, Roes said:

Wine-makers add bacteria to grape-juice to transform it into something else. We’re doing the same thing but with urine.

Roes’ method ‘seemed to work’, and the National School of Agricultural Engineering in Bordeaux agreed in its findings that Toopi’s fertiliser helped grow corn plants 60-100% more than mineral fertiliser.

Roes’ ultimate goal is to provide farmers with a natural fertiliser that’s not only more ecologically preferable, but more effective and cheaper than traditional chemical fertiliser.

farmer on a tractor Pixabay

In response to the conclusion of the €1 million funding round, he said:

Our ecological objective is twofold. In France, we turn more than 200 billion litres of drinking water every year into urine. Our first objective is to preserve the water resource, by collecting 1%-5% of the volumes of urine produced. Our second objective is to free farmers from dependence on mineral fertilizers by offering them a real ecological alternative, with natural inputs that are more effective and cheaper than chemical fertilizers.

With lofty ambitions such as these, Toopi’s biggest hurdle will be finding ways to source the sheer amount of urine it would need to enter the market en masse.

toilet in field Connor Jones

With efforts to build toilets that separate urine from faeces largely down the drain, Roes is in constant contact with potential suppliers such as festival organisers, construction companies,and generally any industry that uses a lot of portaloos.

It already has millions of commercial pre-orders booked in for its five different liquid fertilisers. This is due, in part, to the massive savings farmers could make using Toopi’s product.

Toopi’s fertiliser only costs £36 per hectare, whereas the chemical alternative is much pricier at £54 per hectare. Farmers with a lot of land stand to save a lot of money over the course of a year – providing Roes can get formal approval from the infamously stringent French fertiliser regulators.

Fears previously surrounded the use of urine as a fertiliser, as it was thought using it could lead to heightened antibiotic resistance, but a 2020 study from the University of Michigan put that one to bed.

Roes plans to go big on production in 2021 – providing the French regulators give the all-clear.