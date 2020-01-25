Vampire Star Discovered ‘Devouring Energy’ From Other Star

This rare event was a super-outburst from a dwarf nova, which can be thought of as a vampire star system.

The incredible data from Kepler reveals a 30-day period during which the dwarf nova rapidly became 1,600 times brighter before dimming quickly and gradually returning to its normal brightness.

The spike in brightness was caused by material stripped from the brown dwarf that’s being coiled around the white dwarf in a disk. That disk reached up to 11,700 degrees Celsius [21,092 degrees Fahrenheit] at the peak of the super-outburst.