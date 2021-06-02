‘Wandering Meatloaf’ Mollusk Has Teeth Made From Mineral Seen Only Before In Rocks

We’ve been fascinated by the chiton [wandering meatloaf] for a long time.

Mechanical structures are only as good as their weakest link, so it’s interesting to learn how the chiton solves the engineering problem of how to connect its ultrahard tooth to a soft underlying structure.

This remains a significant challenge in modern manufacturing, so we look to organisms like the chiton to understand how this is done in nature, which has had a couple hundred million years of lead time to develop.