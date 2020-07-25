Woman Wears Her Vagina Scent As Perfume On Nights Out shanboody/Instagram

A sexologist conducted a fascinating experiment: using vaginal fluid as perfume to assess whether the scent would attract people around her.

In an excerpt from her book, The Game Of Desire: 5 Surprising Secrets To Dating With Dominance – And Getting What You Want, Shan Boodram put the ‘Love Potion Number Vagine’ theory to the test.

Boodram, alongside three of her clients, wore her vaginal scent on a night out to see if they received more attention while attending a crowded bar.

As shared with Refinery29, Boodram’s hypothesis – that if the chemicals released by the vagina, known as copulins, are used as perfume then it will ‘attract anyone traditionally attracted to women’s vulvas’ – is based on the idea that pheremones can be triggered from ‘body fluids such as genital secretions’.

For the experiment, the four women visited a bar without any prior perfume on and began striking up conversations with people. After succesfully ‘connecting’ with two strangers, they moved onto the next stage: ‘Head to the bathroom to apply their vaginal fluid to their necks, chests, and wrists.’

However, when they were huddled together in the toilets, a client named Courtney asked: ‘Okay, wait, how are we supposed to do this?’

Boodram explained:

I instructed them to wash their hands, get in a stall and then move their finger around their vaginal opening. The goal was to get a new sample from the Bartholin’s glands, which are the size of a pea but play a large role in vaginal lubrication. Once they got a good amount of wetness, they could rub it on the neck, collarbone and wrists.

The wrists were key, as the women would stretch out their arms into close proximity of the people they were chatting to. ‘I took up the last stall then took my pants down. One for all and all for one,’ she added.

Before they ventured back out into the bar, Boodram asked how they were all feeling. One woman, Deshawn, replied: ‘Sticky.’

When Boodram returned to the woman she’d met the bar, she was much more drunk. However, she started to lean into her neck more and more, eventually ‘burying her face’. When she turned round to look for the girls she was with, they were standing in awe, mouths agape.

Courtney then said: ‘If I didn’t see that girl basically sucking on your neck for, like, five minutes, I would not have believed this thing worked.’

Boodram concluded:

There are no health risks for others and unless you suspect you may have bacterial vaginosis, it will not make you smell bad. I’ve used this technique countless times in the past 10 years and have had mixed results: sometimes people are flocking to me, sometimes I don’t notice a difference. So while I’m not sure how effective this experiment is, I am certain that every single time I employ it, it makes me feel like an enchanted goddess with a delicious secret.

Chanel is overrated, anyways.