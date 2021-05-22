Wormhole Tunnels in Spacetime May Be Possible, New Research Suggests

Pixabay/Kristof Wesely (CC-BY-4.0)

Wormhole tunnels are possible, but traveling through them may not be, according to scientists researching the spacetime theory.

The idea of using wormholes to travel through time and space has cropped up in countless sci-fi movies over the years, but scientists have mostly believed they’re unlikely to be possible in reality.

Advert 10

Recently, however, a boom in wormhole research has led to a new theory that suggests real-life wormholes could come about more easily than physicists first thought.

Pixabay

Wormholes are based on research conducted by Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen into what we now know to be black holes. Their calculations suggested it may be possible to use the surface of a black hole to connect to other parts of the universe, like a space tunnel.

But as research into this idea expanded over the decades, cold water was poured on the prospect of actual working wormholes. Scientists theorised the tunnels would not only by too small for anything close to human-sized to travel through, but also so fragile that they would be pulled shut by any normal matter passing through.

Advert 10

However, according to Scientific American, in a 2017 breakthrough a pair of physicists from Harvard and Princeton found a way to ‘prop open’ wormholes using quantum entanglement, which it describes as ‘a kind of long-distance connection between quantum entities.’

NASA

At the moment, the general wisdom is that stable wormholes are still unlikely to occur in reality, and would only be microscopic if they did. But the theoretical solution to the stability problem is nevertheless an exciting prospect for scientists.

‘We’re learning that we can, in fact, build wormholes that stay open using simple quantum effects,’ wormhole researcher Brianna Grado-White told Scientific American.

Advert 10

‘For a very long time, we didn’t think these things were possible to build — it turns out that we can.’