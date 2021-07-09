10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him

This Morning/Twitter

A 10-year-old girl who got Mason Mount’s shirt at the semi-finals of the European Championships was blown away to receive a special message from the footballer this morning.

The young football fan, Belle, was in the stands at Wembley when England beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday and secured their place in the final for the first time in the team’s history.

When the game was over, Mount headed over to the stands to give his shirt to Belle, who turned around and fell into the arms of her father, sports choreographer Tommy McNally, before almost immediately bursting into tears of joy.

See her reaction below:

Footage of Belle’s emotional experience was spread far and wide online, with many praising Mount for bringing the young girl so much joy, but the footballer went the extra mile when he surprised Belle during her appearance on This Morning today, July 9.

Belle agreed with presenter Holly Willoughby when she said the moment would be hard to top, but co-host Phillip Schofield suggested that the show’s team might be able to provide another memorable moment for the 10-year-old as he revealed Mount had sent her a personal message.

The youngster’s shock was evident as she watched Mount appear on screen and explain that he wanted to let her know ‘how special’ her reaction was after the game.

Hear his message here:

He commented: ‘Obviously we won the game and that was a big achievement but [your reaction] really topped it off for me and made it a special night for me. Thank you for all your support, it really means a lot and hopefully see you Sunday.’

Belle was completely speechless when the heartwarming message came to an end, but she made her joy clear as she burst into tears which she later assured were ‘happy tears’.

Belle’s father expressed his thanks to Mount for the kind message, though admitted that as Belle is one of three children, it was not ‘her turn’ to attend the match on Sunday, July 11.

The 10-year-old didn’t seem to mind the idea of missing the game too much, with her memories of the Euro 2020 already filled with joy thanks to Mount’s kindness.

Willoughby acknowledged how special both the message and the gifting of the t-shirt were, noting that football players are ‘heroes to so many kids’ like Belle.

It’s hard to imagine Belle’s footballing experiences could get much better from here, but hopefully they will be topped off on Sunday with England bringing it home in the final.