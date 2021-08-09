100-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Competitive Powerlifter

Guinness World Records

At 100 years old, Edith Murway-Traina is officially the world’s oldest competitive powerlifter.

The Florida native, based in Tampa, has been wowing judges and spectators on the powerlifting circuit, lifting weights up to nearly 70kg. She also celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, August 8.

Edith, a great-great-grandmother, joined the gym when she was 91. After years of dancing, having been inspired by Shirley Temple, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire in her youth, she’s found a new recreational passion.

‘While I was watching those ladies doing their thing, I thought I just as well should pick up a few bars, and I did. Going on a regular basis, I found that I was enjoying it, and I was challenging myself to get a little bit better and a little bit better. Before long, I was part of the team,’ she told Guinness World Records.

‘As a performer and a dancer, applause was always a very important part of my enjoyment. As long as I could get a little bit of applause, I was happier each I time I got more and more applause. Once people found out I was in my nineties and I was doing all of these things, it got to be more noticeable. People got to pay attention more,’ she said.

With the help of her friend Carmen Gutworth and trainer Bill, Edith was won trophies in a number of competitions – at one point, she didn’t have enough room to store them all. ‘She loves the applause. Any time she lifts a weight, people clap,’ her daughter Honey Cottrell said.

‘I think in my nineties, I became more aware of the need for people to be recognised for who they are, or what they are, or how they are and it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. I think I survive on that, mostly, myself,’ Edith said.