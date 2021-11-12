105-Year-Old Dissatisfied With 100m World Record
Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins was dissatisfied with her 100m world record at the Louisana Senior Games on Sunday.
While many of us struggle with getting out of bed, Hawkins is setting records in the running world.
At 105 years old, Hawkins is the oldest competitive female sprinter in the world, with her new record making her the first female track and field athlete and first American to set a world record in the 100m for her age division.
The retired teacher, who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, got into running later in life, beginning her running career at 100, having previously biked in the National Senior Games.
In an interview with The New York Times, Hawkins explained her secret to staying in shape.
She explained:
To stay in shape, just keep active. Keep your weight down and exercise. Have a lot of passions, things that you are interested in. Keep interested in a lot of things to keep you busy and keep your mind busy.
When asked what she was most proud of, the runner replied: ‘I’m most proud of my children and my husband’.
Hawkins has four children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She married her late husband Murray by telephone during World War II.
The record-breaking runner set a staggering record at the race over the weekend, running 100m in 1:02.95 seconds… quicker than we could make a cup of tea.
When asked how she felt after her sprint, Hawkins replied ‘I’m so happy’. However, her competitive spirit shined through as she reflected on her run in a video on the Nola YouTube channel.
She said:
It was wonderful to see so many family members and friends. But I wanted to do it in less than a minute.
As if Hawkins wasn’t inspiring enough, when asked about her future as a runner and tips for those starting out, she got straight to the point.
The Hurricane advised:
Just stay healthy and keep running, and I’m gonna keep running long as I can, I find it fun. I like doing it.
Well, we’re off to start training.
