12-Year-Old Indian-American Prodigy Becomes Youngest Chess Grandmaster In History

A 12-year-old Indian-American boy has just become the youngest chess Grandmaster of all time, subject to confirmation from the International Chess Federation.

At 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days old, Abhimanyu Mishra had smashed the record previously held by Russian Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin, who qualified for the title at 12 years and 7 months.

Abhimanyu, of Englishtown, New Jersey, crossed the necessary 2500 Elo rating barrier on June 30 during the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament in Budapest. It was here that he defeated Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca, with a score of 7/9.

This win allowed Abhimanyu to cross over from International Master to the highest title in the world of chess, having earned his third and final norm.

Taking to Twitter, the teenager wrote:

Finally checkmated the biggest opponent (ongoing pandemic) which stopped me for 14 months. Thanks everybody for all your love and support. Looking forward for World Cup.

Speaking with the Champions Chess Tour after his history-making win, Abhimanyu described the experience as being ‘unreal’ and ‘such a big relief’, adding:

We have been here for the last 2,5 months trying to break it. It felt amazing!

Dedicated Abhimanyu reportedly spent several months in Budapest, where he competed in back-to-back tournaments in pursuit of this prestigious title.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time the chess prodigy has broken records, as per the US Chess Federation.

At just nine years and two months, he became the youngest master in US chess history, going on to become the youngest International Master of all time aged just 10 years, nine months, and three days.

Many congratulations to Abhimanyu Mishra on this astonishing achievement.