18-Year-Old Bowler Achieves ‘7-10 Split’ On TV For First Time In 30 Years

PBA Bowling/YouTube

An 18-year-old professional bowler has achieved a remarkable ‘7-10 split’ on TV for the first time in 30 years.

Anthony Neuer – often referred to by fans as ‘The Ginger Assassin’ – accomplished this rare and extremely impressive feat during his US Open semi-final matchup.

Advert 10

Neuer has become the fourth player to accomplish the feat during a PBA Tour TV broadcast, and the first to do it on the air since Jess Stayrook triumphed back in July 1991.

You can check out Neuer’s history making moment for yourself below:

Stayrook’s 7-10 split came just five months after John Mazza achieved the very same extraordinary feat. The very first person to achieve this was Mark Roth, who had bowled his record-breaking shot 11 years earlier.

Advert 10

As reported by 7 News, Neuer officially finished in third place, taking home $12,000.

Known to be one of the most notoriously difficult splits in the world of ten pin bowling, a 7-10 split – sometimes referred to as ‘bedposts’ – happens when a bowler is left with the leftmost and the rightmost pin in the back row to knock down to achieve a spare with one roll of the bowling ball.

Although you may think you have honed your skills at Megabowl long enough to give this a try, this is a remarkably difficult accomplishment to pull off, as explained by one bowling enthusiast on Twitter:

The back end of a lane will usually have like a two panel catcher that will allow a pin to bounce off of it. Some times if there’s only one panel though, it gets absorbed and then the 7-10 split is virtually impossible.

Advert 10

The arena erupted with delighted applause as the 10 pin glanced off the ball, knocking the 7 pin over and earning Neuer a place in bowling history.

Commentator Rob Stone could be heard exclaiming excitably, knowing full well what a rarity he had just witnessed:

Advert 10

He did it! He did it! he got the 7-10, Randy! He did it! Woohoo! My goodness, the Ginger Assassin just dropped a 7-10! You bet, kid! You bet! Oh, man. Give me some oxygen and water, the spare of the game!

Speaking during the United States Bowling Congress postgame show, Neuer appeared as surprised as anyone:

It was pretty cool, honestly. I mean, I’m not gonna say it was bad. I wasn’t expecting it. I mean, I was walking away and I looked back and I seen it come across and I was just shocked.

Advert 10

Congratulations to Anthony Neuer on this phenomenal show of skill.