18-Year-Old Figure Skater Dies In Horror Car Crash With Boyfriend

Elly Mattiuzzo, an 18-year-old figure skater, has died alongside her boyfriend Daniele Volanti as a result of a car accident.

Mattiuzzo and her boyfriend were driving in a Fiat 500 towards Castello di Murata in San Marino when they are said to have lost control of the vehicle.

At around 9.30pm on the road from Borgo Maggiore, the car collided with a VW Golf, after it reportedly went onto the other side of the road and into incoming traffic.

The driver of the Golf is said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, however the figure skater and her boyfriend died ‘instantly’ at the scene, according to reports.

A third car was also involved in the collision, however its driver did not incur any injuries, according to The Sun.

Mattiuzzo previously lived in Milan, before she then moved in with her father in San Marino, and attended a high school in Riccione with Volanti, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Mirror reports.

Upon hearing about her passing, skating group Hot Shivers, who performed with Mattiuzzo when she lived in Milan, told Italy 24 News what a ‘good memory’ they had of the 18-year-old.

They said:

She was a girl who loved being together with her companions, who relates perfectly to them as on the other hand our discipline requires. We are destroyed and incredulous.

In 2019, Mattiuzzo went to Neuchatel, Switzerland, to perform in the 2019 Junior World Championships.

One of the team member’s mothers said they would ‘send a single message, all together, to make her feel our closeness,’ calling Mattiuzzo a ‘wonderful girl’ with whom the team ‘shared wonderful moments’.

‘I’m sorry not to have looked for her in recent months. I will never forget her,’ they said.

Fans and friends of the budding skating star have since taken to Instagram to express their condolences. One said: ‘Riposa in pace Elly.’

Another wrote: ‘I still can’t believe you left this world so fast. We went to school in the past I saw you grow up, that solar presence happy and full of energy, and as if a piece of life has just become a memory …… and I still can’t believe it I’m so sorry. That you are up there always yourself and continue to skate up there too. A hug to the family. Now that you are up there rest in peace angel.’