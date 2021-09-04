unilad
40 Police Officers Banned From Paralympics After Fighting With Crowd And Visiting Brothel

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 04 Sep 2021 13:33
Dozens of police officers who were supposed to provide security at the Paralympics in Tokyo have reportedly been sent home for getting drunk and fighting.

Officers from the Yamanashi prefecture were sent to Japan’s capital to help prevent any disputes during the Games. However, according to local sources, around 40 officers did the exact opposite of that after drinking and brawling with citizens.

Yamanashi police internal regulations had banned officers from drinking during their stay in Tokyo, but reports claim a number of male officers broke the ruling and had a night out in the city instead.

Police officers at the Tokyo Paralympics (PA Images)PA Images

In the early hours of August 29, a number of officers bought alcoholic drinks and got into an incident with members of the public near the JR Kinshicho Station in the capital’s Sumida Ward, The Asahi Shimbun reports.

Witnesses are said to have notified police to the altercation, though no injuries were reported. Sources also told The Asahi Shimbun some officers visited a brothel.

Yamanashi prefectural police are now investigating the incident having dismissed the officers in question, the Metropolitan Police Department said, though the prefectural police have so far not commented on the matter.

Approximately 11,600 officers were sent to Tokyo from other locations across Japan to help security forces during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, working with the Metropolitan Police Department to secure venues, sports areas, and control traffic in the capital city.

