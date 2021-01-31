50 Cent Says He’ll Fight Floyd Mayweather But Won’t Drop His Weight To Match Him
50 Cent has said he would welcome a fight with his longtime enemy Floyd Mayweather, if he is able to make weight.
The 45-year-old hip hop icon has expressed interest in stepping into the ring with Mayweather, but explained that he has doubts as to whether he would be able to get into the right weight category.
Mayweather usually fights opponent who weigh in at around 150lbs, but Fiddy reckons it would be tough for him to shed this weight, claiming that the last time he dropped to 150lbs, he ‘looked like a homeless person’.
Speaking with Radio.com and V-103’s The Morning Culture, the rapper and TV producer asserted:
I’d fight Floyd (Mayweather). I don’t think I could make weight though. … Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180.
Having once been close, 50 Cent and Mayweather have had a long-running feud for some years now, during which Fifty has issued Floyd various mocking challenges.
For example, he once famously asked the legendary boxer to read aloud one page of a Harry Potter book for charity. If he didn’t mess it up, Fiddy would donate $750,000 to a charity of his choice.
During an interview on the Champside podcast in July 2020, Mayweather revealed that the beef began after a business dispute a while back:
You can’t hang out with me every day for years then all of a sudden if I don’t give you half of my company you’re like ‘you’re dumb, you’re stupid, you can’t do this and you can’t do that’.
But if I can’t do all these things, why are you hanging around with me? That’s all I’m trying to add
If I’m such a person that doesn’t know certain things, and I’m not that sharp, why you want to be around with me every day.
Next month, Mayweather is due to fight YouTuber Logan Paul, who – interestingly – would potentially fit into a more suitable weight category for 50 Cent. Could this be a pairing we’d see in the future?
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, 50 Cent, Boxing, Floyd Mayweather, Now
CreditsV-103’s The Morning Culture
V-103’s The Morning Culture