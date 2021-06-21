Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Famous? His Real Age and Condition Explained

You’d have had to have been living under a rock to have not heard the name Hasbulla Magomedov. He’s been one of the most talked about people on the internet since a fight between him and another social media sensation, Abdu Roziq, was announced.

But who exactly is Hasbulla and why is he famous?

Who is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Advert 10

Hasbulla is a blogger from Dagestan, Russia. He’s always had a healthy following online since starting to post content on Instagram in 2020.

But his recent announcement about a fight with Abdu Roziq shot him to internet fame overnight.

What is he famous for?

Advert 10

Hasbulla is famous for pretending to fight children in his videos. He’s even caught the attention of Kanye West, among other celebrities.

Hasbulla has been coined the “Mini Khabib” by the UFC community, after the social media star recreated one of UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pre-fight media conferences and it went viral.

Khabib comes from the same part of Russia as Hasbulla and he put Dagestan on the map with his fighting career.

Instagram/hasbulla_466

Advert 10

Khabib and Hasbulla have struck up quite the bromance and have posted pictures and videos together on TikTok and Instagram.

This has led people to wondering if the two could be related.

Is Hasbulla a kid?

No. Hasbulla is 18-years-old, but because of his condition, he’s often mistaken for a child.

Advert 10

Instagram/hasbulla_466

What is Hasbulla’s condition?

Although nothing has been confirmed, it’s reported that Hasbulla has a Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), more commonly known as dwarfism.

The deficiency is what can give people with the disease stunted growth and a child-like appearance and voice.

Advert 10

The 18-year-old is around 3” 3’ (1 meter) in height and weighs around 2.2 stone (16 kg). That’s according to Sportskeeda.

His recent opponent, Adbu Roziq is believed to have the same condition.

Dwarfism types

According to the NHS, dwarfism (restricted growth) has two main characteristics:

Proportionate Short Stature (PSS) – a general lack of growth in the body, arms and legs

Disproportionate Short Stature (DSS) – where the arms and legs are particularly short. This form of dwarfism is easier to detect at birth, whereas PSS might not become apparent until early childhood, when somebody isn’t growing as fast as they should be.

There are up to 400 medical conditions which can cause either of these two forms of dwarfism. That’s according to the Restricted Growth Association.

The NHS explains that, while some people with dwarfism could have other physical problems, such as bowed legs or an unusually curved spine, they don’t have any other serious problems.