70-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Dream Of Becoming Bat Girl For The Yankees

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Jun 2021
After six decades of waiting, a 70-year-old woman finally became a bat girl for the New York Yankees.

Gwen Goldman first wrote to the team back in 1961, expressing her wishes – and capability – of being a bat girl for the Yankees. ‘I love the Yankees. I want to do what these boys are doing, and I can do it,’ she recalled saying. Even her dad encouraged her to do it.

Then-general manager Roy Hamey responded, but unfortunately declined her request, saying she’d feel ‘out of place in a dugout’ in a male-dominated game. She held onto that letter, and now, her dream has finally come true.

Goldman’s daughter Abby McLoughlin reached out to the Yankees this year and managed to catch the eye of general manager Brian Cashman. ‘Although your long-ago correspondence took place 60 years ago (six years before I was born), I feel compelled to resurrect your original request and do what I can to bring your childhood dream to life,’ he wrote, as per MLB.

On Monday, June 28, Goldman was given her own pinstriped uniform before being welcomed to the dugout as an honorary bat girl for the team’s face-off against the Los Angeles Angels. She also threw the ceremonial first pitch.

‘It’s surreal. This is the thrill of many lifetimes, not just one. To say this is a dream come true would be an understatement. I need to go to a thesaurus to find something besides ‘thrilling’ and ‘overwhelming.’ I can’t find words to explain the joy of walking out into this stadium,’ she said.

Cameron Frew

