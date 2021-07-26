Adam Peaty Makes History Winning Team GB’s First Gold At Tokyo
Swimmer Adam Peaty has won Britain’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The historic moment took place today, July 26, which saw Peaty come out victorious in the 100m breaststroke race.
His success marked the first time a British swimmer has defended an Olympic title.
Peaty’s swim has been described as ‘perfectly executed’ as he finished in a time of 57.37 seconds, six tenths clear of the field.
Coming in second place was Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga. According to BBC News, Kamminga is the only man, alongside Peaty, to have completed a swim in under 58 seconds.
Kamminga was arguably fighting a losing battle in challenging Peaty for gold, however, as the 26-year-old hasn’t lost a 100m race in seven years.
Peaty said following his victory that the achievement ‘meant the world to [him]’.
He continued, as per BBC Sport:
It is not about who is the best all year round, it is who is the best on the day. It is about who is adaptable and who wants it more. When it comes down to it I am not racing for a time, I am racing myself.
I want to say thank you to my family, my gorgeous partner and gorgeous son. This victory wasn’t mine, it was the British team’s and my family and friends. I am just so relieved.
It’s hoped Peaty still has another two Olympics in him, with the next games being Paris 2024.
Tom Daley and Matty Lee followed Peaty in achieving gold. The pair bagged the top spot in the men’s synchronized 10m platform, marking Daley’s first Olympic gold.
It was a huge moment for Daley as Tokyo marks his fourth Olympics. Meanwhile, it’s Lee’s first.
Tom Pidcock soon followed in Team GB’s ongoing success and achieved gold in the men’s cross country mountain biking. The 21-year-old pipped his second-place opponent to the post by an impressive 20 seconds.
According to Team GB’s official Twitter page, Pidcock’s gold marks the country’s first-ever mountain bike cross-country Olympic medal.
The Yorkshire-born cyclist’s success comes less than two months after he suffered a broken collarbone in a training crash, Sky News reports.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, no-article-matching, Olympics