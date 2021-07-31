Ajax Player Noah Gesser Dies Aged 16

Ajax

Ajax Football Club has confirmed the death of youth player Noah Gesser after he was involved in a car crash with his brother.

Gesser died aged just 16 years old following the incident, which took place on Friday, July 30.

Advert 10

The football club confirmed the news in a statement on its website, writing, ‘Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. ‘The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.’

It continued:

At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible news will be discussed. A minute of silence is held before the matches start and the Ajax players wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

Advert 10

Gesser joined Ajax in 2018 from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. He played as a striker and had been due to be part of the Under-17s set up for the forthcoming campaign.

The club went on to say it is ‘deeply moved’ by the ‘tragic event’, adding, ‘The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping with this immeasurable loss.’

Ajax was founded in 1900 in the Netherlands and has since gone on to win more than 50 major domestic trophies and four European Cups, making the team the seventh most successful football club of the 20th century, according to Football History.

Advert 10

The team has also won the Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Cup, making them one of only four clubs to win all three major UEFA competitions.