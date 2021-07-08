Alexa Has The Best Response When You Ask Her If It’s Coming Home

PA Images

I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone in England is in agreement that it’s coming home, so much so that even Amazon’s Alexa is getting into the spirit of things.

England beat Denmark 2-1 at the Euro semi-final last night, meaning they are advancing to the final where they will go head-to-head with Italy at 8.00pm BST on Sunday, July 11.

Of course, if you’re a fan of football yourself, or even just happen to live within a mile or so of either a fan or a pub, I’ve no doubt you’re already aware of this due to the ecstatic screams of ‘it’s coming home’ which rang out across the country last night.

PA Images

The phrase has been used regularly throughout the entirety of the Euro 2020 competition, but with England now having made it to the final for the first time in their history, the idea that it might actually be coming home is more believable than ever.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Alexa has joined humans in showing support for the team, with her response to whether it’s ‘coming home’ growing more positive after England’s win last night.

Ahead of the game, TikTok user Kirsty Leonard asked their smart speaker whether it was coming home, prompting Alexa to begin her response with a dramatic: ‘O-M-G.’

Check it out below:

Loading…

Alexa went on to say that football really could be coming home this time, and despite the fact she is a robot without feelings, she’s so invested that the tension is ‘killing’ her.

Like fans across the country, Alexa’s excitement grew when it became apparent that England had made it into the final, with social media users expressing their amusement and delight at just how supportive the smart speaker is being.

Swapping the ‘OMG’ for a more attention-grabbing ‘oh my giddy aunt’, Alexa now draws upon the song Three Lions as she acknowledges that ‘after 55 years of hurt’, it could be coming home.

Hear her latest response here:

Loading…

With the final now just days away, Alexa goes on to say that it’s ‘so close [she] can smell it, and it smells amazing’ – again, not a very realistic claim since she doesn’t have a nose, but a solid stance nonetheless.

To round off her excitement, Alexa then launches into an ‘England’ football chant, with her response leaving social media users delighted as one Twitter user wrote that it ‘made [their] night’.

Considering Alexa is pretty much an all-knowing being, her support indicates that it is, without a doubt, coming home.

