Andy Murray ‘Crushed’ Over Olympic Loss

Andy Murray has taken to Twitter to express his sadness over today’s loss at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Murray had hoped to bring home gold at his third successive Games, teaming up with Joe Salisbury to play in the men’s doubles.

Murray withdrew from competing in the singles event this year – which he had previously won at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – instead choosing to focus solely on playing the doubles.

Murray and Salisbury ended up being knocked out of the competition today, July 28, in the quarter-finals by Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.

Murray subsequently took to Twitter to express how he felt after the defeat, writing: ‘I feel crushed after todays loss. Sport can be brutal. Thanks so much @josesalisbury92 for the opportunity to play. You were brilliant. I wish it could have gone a little better but sh*t happens.

‘And if this is the end of my @olympics journey I want to say a huge thanks to @TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it’s given me some of the best memories of my life.’

The tweet has amassed over 13,000 likes so far, with fans flooding the comments to show their support. One user replied: ‘Andy, you’re one of the most decorated Olympians in the history of the sport. What you have done over the years is extraordinary. Words cannot describe how much you inspire me. I am so proud of you for everything you’ve done & the person that you are. There’s more to come’

Another said:

You did us proud Andy at every Olympics. We are proud of you and hope to continue watching you play tennis for a few more years to come. Don’t be too downhearted, just wasn’t meant to be this time. Well played Joe. It was a pleasure to watch both of you representing your country.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done over the years, both on the courts and off it. Even if this is your last Olympics, you’re an utter legend. Thanks for all the amazing memories you’ve given us. I never thought I’d see a British man winning Wimbledon. #GoldenLegend #Winner.’

Murray will be competing in the Battle of the Brits tournament, directed by Andy’s brother, Jamie Murray. The event will be held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena on December 21 and 22.