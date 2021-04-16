unilad
Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Agree Date And Venue For $200 Million Mega-Fight

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Apr 2021 09:47
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed on a date and venue for their highly anticipated, multi-million dollar fight.

The two boxing champions signed a deal last month, but a date and venue have only just been agreed.

Promotor Eddie Hearn embarked on a six-country, four-continent world tour to try and return to the UK with an offer to host the huge fight and successfully came back with four.

These were then put forward to Fury and Joshua last weekend and selected which they’d prefer.

Discussing the matter with Behind The Gloves in a video shared yesterday, April 15, Hearn explained, ‘Both sides have approved the site offer that they want to go with and we’re just finalising the site deal and we’re in a great place.’

He continued:

I saw Tyson yesterday, we had five or 10 minutes together. It was good, I don’t know what’s in his mind but what he cemented in my mind is that this is the only fight he wants and it’s the same with AJ.

I’m not going to go into where it’s going to be held but it’s been agreed by both sides and you will get the date soon and the official announcement.

The likes of Saudi Arabia, America, China, Qatar, Singapore, Dubai and Britain have all been in the running to host the event, according to Sky Sports.

Hearn added that ‘everyone wants this fight as soon as possible’ and that there’s ‘no option for this fight to go at the back of this year.’

With this in mind, the promoter explained that only summer fights were available so ‘that’s what [we’re] going to get’.

Apparently both Fury and Joshua want to fight one another twice this year with hopes they’ll be able to do so in summer and in December.

The pair’s fight will be the first fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight world champion since 1999 when Lennox Lewis successfully unified the belts from the four major governing bodies.

Fury vs Joshua has been a long time coming with Fury telling the two-time unified world heavyweight champion that he was going to ‘knock his head off shoulders’ in December last year.

Hearn also promised in December that a fight between the two was set to be confirmed ‘in days’, but failed to secure it until last month. Things appear to finally be falling into place, however.

