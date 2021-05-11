Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Announce Date For $200 Million Mega-Fight

PA

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have finally announced a date for their $200 million fight.

The fight has long been in the pipeline for the two champion boxers, but a date hasn’t been confirmed until now.

The two will reportedly face each other in Saudi Arabia on August 14. This is to be followed by a second fight later on in the year, which is expected to be held in the UK.

Their August 14 match will be the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Today’s announcement, May 11, comes nearly a month after promoter Eddie Hearn said Fury and Joshua had agreed on a date.

Hearn told Behind The Gloves on April 15, ‘Both sides have approved the site offer that they want to go with and we’re just finalising the site deal and we’re in a great place.’

He further promised a date would be announced ‘soon’, but left boxing fans waiting four weeks.

The delay in Hearn’s announcement took so long that even Fury’s teams began to question if the fight was actually going to take place, even saying they were looking into alternative fights for the Wythenshawe-born boxer.

Fury’s boxing promoter Bob Arum said at the end of last month, as per TalkSport: ‘Let me tell you – last time I talked to Eddie was early last week and he said he was going to have a signed agreement from the Saudis in 24 hours. Well, he’s a little late.

‘Wouldn’t you be pessimistic if you haven’t heard from him or anybody for a week? We’re the promoter with Frank (Warren) of Fury and we haven’t heard from Eddie in a week.’

Fortunately for fans, their boxing prayers have been answered and the multimillion dollar fight has finally been secured.

But who’s going to win? As of last month, Fury appeared to be the bookies favourite, DAZN reports. There were 11/4 odds on Fury to win by KO/TKO, while Joshua’s odds were 3/1 by KO/TKO.

With this in mind, Fury threatened to end the match early if he hadn’t knocked out Joshua by the third round. He said in an Instagram live video, ‘I’ve just been thinking… AJ, if you go past three rounds with me I’ll quit in the corner, that’s how confident I am of taking you out in the first two or three rounds. Out, out like a light.’

Roll on August 14.