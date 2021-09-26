Anthony Joshua Responds To Critics Of His Tactics Following Oleksandr Usyk Loss

Alamy

Anthony Joshua has responded to critics after he lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight went head-to-head with Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 25, and after 12 rounds the judges awarded Usyk the win in a unanimous decision, with scorecards reading 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 in the favour of the new champion.

Usyk has claimed viewers ‘didn’t see the best Usyk’ during the fight, but his performance proved strong enough to result in Joshua’s second defeat of his professional career, following a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

After the defeat, Joshua shared a picture on Twitter in which he preached ‘keep[ing] positive’, and in an interview with SecondsOut he noted how critics of the fight will be able to help him improve.

He commented, ‘You don’t want yes men around you. How are you going to get better if you’ve got everyone telling you how great you looked even when you don’t look that good? You want people to keep it real.’

Joshua stressed that as a boxer, ‘You’ve got to appreciate your critics, because they’ll point out every flaw you have.’ The Brit explained that he uses critical comments as ‘fuel’, explaining, ‘So if it is getting my foot on the outside, that’ll be corrected.’

See Joshua’s interview below:

He continued, ‘You know me, I’m a quick learner. That will be corrected next time, and that will be to my advantage. So keep on pouring in the comments, whether good or bad, and we’ll use it as fuel to get better.’

In the wake of his loss, Joshua acknowledged that he has to ‘look at ways to improve from this moment and move forward’, adding, ‘That’s what it is. Simple, not complicated. Where did I go wrong and how can I get better? You can read a fight when you’re in there. There were little things I could have done better.’

With plans to learn from his mistakes in place, the boxer’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has confirmed he ‘will want to go straight back’ into a rematch with Usyk.