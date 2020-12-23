Anthony Joshua Wants To Take Tyson Fury’s ‘Head Off His Shoulders’

All I wanted was his Rolex watch [because] he said before that spar: ‘If you can beat me up or knock me out, you can have my Rolex.’ It was a good spar and I didn’t really know too much. It was just passion. Now I have some boxing IQ to go with my passion, it will be a great fight.

I was hungry then and I’m even hungrier now. There was a Rolex [on offer then] but now there is an even bigger pot of gold at the end of this rainbow and I want to take his head off his shoulders when that fight happens. I’m sure that I’ll win.