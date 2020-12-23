Anthony Joshua Wants To Take Tyson Fury’s ‘Head Off His Shoulders’
Anthony Joshua is in no doubt he’d win in a fight against Tyson Fury, saying he wants to take Fury’s ‘head off his shoulders’.
Following Joshua’s knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev earlier this month, Fury called out his fellow heavyweight champion and claimed that he’d be able to take the win in just three rounds if the pair stepped into the ring together.
Though the event is yet to be agreed, the two competitors are said to be close to confirming a huge undisputed world title fight next year.
Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, is determined to defend his titles against Fury, claiming he’s ‘even hungrier now’ than he was when the pair had a sparring session in 2010.
During the infamous sparring match, Fury offered up his Rolex if Joshua managed to knock him out. In an interview after the event, Fury described his opponent as ‘red hot’, admitting, ‘I rate myself as one of the top heavyweights in the world but for three rounds he gave me a beating,’ BBC 5 Live reported.
Joshua said Fury ‘knows about [his] uppercut’, from their previous meeting, adding: ‘Trust me, he knows what’s coming.’
He told The Guardian:
All I wanted was his Rolex watch [because] he said before that spar: ‘If you can beat me up or knock me out, you can have my Rolex.’ It was a good spar and I didn’t really know too much. It was just passion. Now I have some boxing IQ to go with my passion, it will be a great fight.
I was hungry then and I’m even hungrier now. There was a Rolex [on offer then] but now there is an even bigger pot of gold at the end of this rainbow and I want to take his head off his shoulders when that fight happens. I’m sure that I’ll win.
Joshua promised that ‘conversations are happening’, but downplayed promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent claim that the fight would be confirmed ‘within days’.
He assured that he’s ‘serious about the fight’, stressing that when he announces it ‘you’ll know it’s real’.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Joshua said there was ‘no reason’ why he should see a bout with Fury as different to any other. He continued: ‘If Tyson Fury is down, I’m ready, I’m keen. I’ve got four of the major belts, he’s got one. I’ll take that one from him.’
Fury, 32, is the WBC champion.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Now, Tyson Fury