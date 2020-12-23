unilad
Advert

Anthony Joshua Wants To Take Tyson Fury’s ‘Head Off His Shoulders’

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2020 07:49
Anthony Joshua Wants To Take Tyson Fury's 'Head Off His Shoulders'Anthony Joshua Wants To Take Tyson Fury's 'Head Off His Shoulders'PA Images

Anthony Joshua is in no doubt he’d win in a fight against Tyson Fury, saying he wants to take Fury’s ‘head off his shoulders’. 

Following Joshua’s knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev earlier this month, Fury called out his fellow heavyweight champion and claimed that he’d be able to take the win in just three rounds if the pair stepped into the ring together.

Advert

Though the event is yet to be agreed, the two competitors are said to be close to confirming a huge undisputed world title fight next year.

Anthony JoshuaAnthony JoshuaPA

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, is determined to defend his titles against Fury, claiming he’s ‘even hungrier now’ than he was when the pair had a sparring session in 2010.

During the infamous sparring match, Fury offered up his Rolex if Joshua managed to knock him out. In an interview after the event, Fury described his opponent as ‘red hot’, admitting, ‘I rate myself as one of the top heavyweights in the world but for three rounds he gave me a beating,’ BBC 5 Live reported.

Advert

Joshua said Fury ‘knows about [his] uppercut’, from their previous meeting, adding: ‘Trust me, he knows what’s coming.’

Tyson FuryTyson FuryPA Images

He told The Guardian:

All I wanted was his Rolex watch [because] he said before that spar: ‘If you can beat me up or knock me out, you can have my Rolex.’ It was a good spar and I didn’t really know too much. It was just passion. Now I have some boxing IQ to go with my passion, it will be a great fight.

I was hungry then and I’m even hungrier now. There was a Rolex [on offer then] but now there is an even bigger pot of gold at the end of this rainbow and I want to take his head off his shoulders when that fight happens. I’m sure that I’ll win.

Advert

Joshua promised that ‘conversations are happening’, but downplayed promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent claim that the fight would be confirmed ‘within days’.

Anthony Joshua beltsAnthony Joshua beltsPA Images

He assured that he’s ‘serious about the fight’, stressing that when he announces it ‘you’ll know it’s real’.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Joshua said there was ‘no reason’ why he should see a bout with Fury as different to any other. He continued: ‘If Tyson Fury is down, I’m ready, I’m keen. I’ve got four of the major belts, he’s got one. I’ll take that one from him.’

Advert

Fury, 32, is the WBC champion.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago
Science

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One
Music

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans
Celebrity

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph
Science

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Now, Tyson Fury

Credits

The Guardian and 2 others

  1. The Guardian

    Anthony Joshua says he wants to take Tyson Fury's 'head off his shoulders'

  2. BBC

    Joshua v Fury: the history and the future

  3. Sky Sports News

    Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he is ready for two massive heavyweight fights next year

 