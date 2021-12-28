Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital

@fred_sinistra/Instagram

A world champion kickboxer has died after he discharged himself from hospital despite having coronavirus.

In late November, Frédéric Sinistra, a.k.a. the Undertaker, was admitted to intensive care after he started suffering from breathing difficulties.

The 41-year-old – once branded ‘Belgium’s strongest man‘ – stated that the ‘little virus’ wouldn’t stop him, and decided to go home and take care of himself there with oxygen.

However, on December 15, the three-time world champion suffered a heart attack at his home in the town of Ciney. A day later, his partner announced his passing, however, she denied he died as a result of COVID-19.

Sinistra had previously spoken out about coronavirus and his opposition to vaccinations and face masks, Metro reports.

He reportedly believed that the physical nature of his profession and his age would weigh in his favour of being more naturally protected from it.

Sinistra resisted restrictions and called coronavirus simply a ‘la grippe des cheveux,’ which means ‘the hair flu’.

However, after displaying symptoms of the virus, the 41-year-old was eventually convinced to seek hospital treatment by his coach Osman Yigin, as per La Meuse.

Yigin stated that he forced the athlete to go to hospital by saying he would refuse to train him.

On December 4, Sinistra resultantly had to cancel his fight and noted how ‘disgusted’ he was to have had to do so.

In one of his final posts on social media, Sinistra thanked his followers ‘with all his heart’. ‘I was born premature and I will continue to fight to the death like a man without ever giving up and dying without regrets,’ he said.

His wife has since taken to his Instagram to thank all his fans for their ‘support and all [their] wonderful tributes’.

She said:

[Translated] My husband was a generous man with a big heart who wanted to help others no matter what…But he was also tormented by these old demons of the past and everything he went through throughout his life, he fought them day after day and until his last breath unfortunately.

She stated that her silence had been ‘from grief and not from fear’ and concluded by stating that contrary to certain things spread by the ‘tabloid press and some members of his family’ that she would ‘fight until the end so that the truth is re-established and his name cleared of all this slander […] around his death’.

She claimed the kickboxer’s death was not a result of coronavirus and concluded she will ‘honour his memory until the end’.

