Antonio Tarver Challenges Jake Paul To Fight 'To Show Him There's Levels To This' TMZ Sports/jakepaul/Instagram

Former boxing legend Antonio Tarver has challenged Jake Paul to a fight, because he wants to show the YouTuber ‘there are levels to this’.

The 52-year-old, who famously starred in Rocky Balboa, the sixth instalment of the franchise, told Mike Tyson to set up a fight between him and 23-year-old Paul.

Taking to Instagram, Tarver said he wanted to ‘kick Paul’s ass for what he did to Nate Robinson,’ after the YouTuber knocked the former NBA basketball player out during a televised fight.

Antonio Tarver Challenges Jake Paul To Fight 'To Show Him There's Levels To This' PA Images

Tarver, who famously ended Roy Jones Jr’s championship reign, said Paul should have no problem fighting him after taking on – and beating – ‘a complete novice’.

While the former champ was impressed with Paul’s skills in the ring, he says if Paul wants to ’get some legitimacy in the game’, he needs to ‘fight somebody with a name’.

‘I want to fight him, because I want to show him there are levels to this,’ he told TMZ Sport.

‘When you look at Jake Paul’s ability, you would be crazy not to believe he’s much better than his 2-0 record indicates.’

Jake Paul PA Images

The 23-year-old now says he’s in talks to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor, following his second victory.

Speaking to BT Sport after his match against Robinson, Paul said:

I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out. There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line, Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport a long time. I’m in love with it, so why not.

Just a couple days later, Paul told TMZ Sport his team is talking to McGregor’s manager, adding, ‘No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January’.

Jake Paul Admits He Broke His Nose Before Nate Robinson Fight Jake Paul/Instagram

However, Tarver says if Paul wants to be taken seriously in the ring, he needs to fight a boxer, instead of against fellow YouTubers, basketball players and McGregor, who famously lost against Floyd Mayweather.

‘Get in the game and make a move, make a serious move. I can baptize you to the top level,’ he said.

Given that Tarver is 52 and hasn’t fought anyone in five years, and Paul is still reeling from his second victory, there’s every chance he could be tempted to take Tarver up on his offer.